news

Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO ({{commentsTotal}})

Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.
Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company. Source: (Wikimedia Commons)
Business
Business

An Estonian and an American consulting company submitted a joint bid for consulting services in preparation for taking state-owned Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) public. The tender they won is worth €500,000 to €1 million.

According to Tallinna Sadam’s chief financial officer, Marko Raid, it was difficult to choose the right provider, as all the bids made following the announcement of the tender had been very strong, and all of them had included joint ventures between Estonian and international firms.

The winning bid was submitted by American consulting firm STJ Advisors and Estonian-based Superia Corporate Finance. The deciding features of the bid had been its price along with the fact that Superia knew the Estonian and Baltic markets very well.

What also mattered according to Raid is the fact that STJ Advisors was recently involved in the listing of Global Ports Holding, an undertaking comparable to taking Tallinna Sadam public.

“Thanks to this they have a fresh and very detailed overview of investors’ expectations and an advantage just in the business area of ports,” Raid added.

The role of STJ Advisors and Superia is that of an independent consultant advising the company on the way to its initial public offering, or IPO. It also supervises the process and helps the supervisory board, management, and owners of the company about to be listed.

The next steps for Tallinna Sadam are the submission of a detailed plan of the impending IPO to the government, expected for September. After that, the company will start looking for a financial institution to conduct the IPO.

That up to 30 percent of Tallinna Sadam’s stock will be listed publicly is part of the coalition agreement of the Center Party, the Social Democrats, and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). The plan is to get the port operator listed at the Tallinn stock exchange no later than by the end of the first half of 2018.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

port of tallinntallinna sadamipo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Jüri Luik.Jüri Luik.
Defense minister: Estonia and NATO closely following Russian Zapad exercise
Finnish president Sauli Niinistö.Finnish president Sauli Niinistö.
Niinistö: In case of war help for Estonia more than ‘rice and potatoes’
Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
Estonian papers, in particular Äripäev and Postimees, have recently faced criticism for their approach to advertising.Estonian papers, in particular Äripäev and Postimees, have recently faced criticism for their approach to advertising.
Thesis: Unmarked advertorials common feature of Northern European press
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017.Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017.
Simson: Estonia to push for end of unwarranted geoblocking
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Swimming pool (image is illustrative).Swimming pool (image is illustrative).
Narva rejects offer to participate in construction of academy swimming pool
Seeder with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Seeder doesn't believe the Center Party's choice of front runner in Tallinn will affect the coalition.Seeder with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Seeder doesn't believe the Center Party's choice of front runner in Tallinn will affect the coalition.
IRL chairman: Savisaar on Tallinn Center list not a problem for coalition
On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar.On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar.
Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party
12.07
Center Party prepared to make Savisaar front runner in Tallinn
12.07
Ukraine to receive three bomb squad vans from Estonian Rescue Board
12.07
State company buys last remaining private stake in Paide power plant
12.07
Haigekassa pays for trip to United Kingdom in addition to treatment costs
BUSINESS
Travellers at Tallinn Airport.Travellers at Tallinn Airport.
Summer trips nearly sold out, number of travellers surges in summer season
Sea Wind.Sea Wind.
Tallink to open ro-ro service between Muuga and Vuosaari in autumn
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur.Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur.
Pevkur speaks out in favor of abolishing immigration quota
10.07
Small breweries not worried about excise hike
10.07
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
09.07
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
07.07
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Galleries
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
Latest news
13:15
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
12:45
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
12:19
Defense minister: Estonia and NATO closely following Russian Zapad exercise
11:01
Niinistö: In case of war help for Estonia more than ‘rice and potatoes’
10:43
Thesis: Unmarked advertorials common feature of Northern European press
10:26
Narva rejects offer to participate in construction of academy swimming pool
09:16
IRL chairman: Savisaar on Tallinn Center list not a problem for coalition
08:38
Summer trips nearly sold out, number of travellers surges in summer season
12.07
Simson: Estonia to push for end of unwarranted geoblocking
12.07
Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party
12.07
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
12.07
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation
12.07
Kaljulaid on working visit in New York
12.07
Tallink to open ro-ro service between Muuga and Vuosaari in autumn
12.07
Center Party prepared to make Savisaar front runner in Tallinn
12.07
Ukraine to receive three bomb squad vans from Estonian Rescue Board
12.07
State company buys last remaining private stake in Paide power plant
12.07
Haigekassa pays for trip to United Kingdom in addition to treatment costs
12.07
Government to contribute €57 million to health care centers
12.07
European Parliament debates tighter controls on MEPs' foreign visits