Killer of 14-year-old girl gets 12-year prison sentence

The Viru County court on Thursday found 20-year-old Toomas Semõkin guilty of having killed a 14-year-old girl in Narva in December 2015 and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

The court found Russian citizen Toomas Semõkin guilty of manslaughter. Semõkin killed 14-year-old Darja on the territory of a sports center close to Narva in December 2015.

Semõkin got a 12-year prison sentence, one year shy of the time prosecutor Günter Koovit demanded at the beginning of the trial.

Aleksei Botštarjov, also 20 years old, who confessed to have known about the killing but not informed the authorities, was found guilty of failure to report a criminal offense and given a two-year conditional prison sentence.

Semõkin never confessed to having killed the girl. His trial began in April this year and took place behind closed doors.

According to the charges, Toomas killed the 14-year-old girl on Dec. 4, 2015. The girl’s body was found near the Äkkeküla sports center five days later. The exercise trail where she was killed leads through a forested area close to the sports center in the vicinity of Narva in Ida-Viru County.