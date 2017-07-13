Second suspect in Tallinn hotel shooting caught in Spain

Police in Spain arrested a man suspected of being part to a shooting that took place in Tallinn’s Hotel Metropol in early February this year.

The arrest was announced by Urmet Tambre, head of the office for criminal investigations of the North prefecture of the Estonian Police and Border Guard, on social media on Thursday.

"A good week for us, as two important people wanted by us were caught within a single week," Tambre said, referring to the suspect caught in Spain as well as another suspect in the case of the July 2 shooting in the Tallinn district of Kopli, who was apprehended by Latvian police in Riga last week.

A man sustained a gunshot injury to the leg in the shooting that took place in Tallinn’s Hotel Metropol on Feb. 2. Police had earlier said they were looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

One of the suspects was caught in Estonia a few days later.

Police have said that the shooting most likely took place as a result of a row between criminals.