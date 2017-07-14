news

Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council ({{commentsTotal}})

Guterres and Kaljulaid in New York, July 13, 2017.
Guterres and Kaljulaid in New York, July 13, 2017. Source: (Presidendi kantselei)
News
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in New York on Thursday for the opening event of Estonia’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council. According to the campaign, the driving force behind it is Estonia’s wish to participate in global security matters.

As campaign manager Margus Kolga put it, the seat on the council would give Estonia a chance to play a greater part in solving important security issues. Kolga is Estonia’s special diplomatic envoy charged with the campaign. A place on the council would allow Estonia to directly contribute to solving problems that affected it as well.

Estonia submitted its candidacy in 2015, though the decision to campaign to become a non-permanent member for 2020-2021 was made already in 2005.

“Over the years we have proceeded step by step, and after the official campaign launch the most active phase begins, which will culminate in the election in June 2019, when all 193 UN member states cast their votes,” Kolga said.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members that all hold veto power—the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France—as well as ten non-permanent members. The latter change in fives every two years following the principles of regional representation as applied by the UN.

Estonia is part of the group of Eastern European countries, with Romania considered as Estonia's strongest competitor in the campaign for temporary membership.

On her visit to New York, President Kaljulaid also met with United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres as well as other UN officials.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidun security councilantonio guterres


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia continued at a current account surplus in May.Estonia continued at a current account surplus in May.
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
Into the woods: The ministers also went on a short field trip to Kõnnu Suursoo.Into the woods: The ministers also went on a short field trip to Kõnnu Suursoo.
Environment ministers: More funding needed for sustainable development
Guterres and Kaljulaid in New York, July 13, 2017.Guterres and Kaljulaid in New York, July 13, 2017.
Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council
One of Estonia's three rescue and police helicopters.One of Estonia's three rescue and police helicopters.
Authorities’ three helicopters not enough
At the meeting of the EU's environment ministers, July 13, 2017.At the meeting of the EU's environment ministers, July 13, 2017.
LIVE 3:00 p.m. Press conference of EU environment ministers
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017.Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017.
Simson: Estonia to push for end of unwarranted geoblocking
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
The shooting took place at Tallinn's Metropol hotel.The shooting took place at Tallinn's Metropol hotel.
Second suspect in Tallinn hotel shooting caught in Spain
Toomas Semõkin.Toomas Semõkin.
Killer of 14-year-old girl gets 12-year prison sentence
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt.Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt.
Government to introduce contracts for individuals aiming for naturalization
13.07
Defense minister: Estonia and NATO closely following Russian Zapad exercise
13.07
Niinistö: In case of war help for Estonia more than ‘rice and potatoes’
13.07
Thesis: Unmarked advertorials common feature of Northern European press
13.07
Narva rejects offer to participate in construction of academy swimming pool
BUSINESS
Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
Travellers at Tallinn Airport.Travellers at Tallinn Airport.
Summer trips nearly sold out, number of travellers surges in summer season
11.07
Calls for European startup environment at parliamentary conference
10.07
Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June
10.07
Economist: Estonia may never catch up with Finland
10.07
Small breweries not worried about excise hike
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Galleries
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
10:34
Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council
10:14
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
09:15
Environment ministers: More funding needed for sustainable development
08:38
Authorities’ three helicopters not enough
13.07
Second suspect in Tallinn hotel shooting caught in Spain
13.07
Killer of 14-year-old girl gets 12-year prison sentence
13.07
Government to introduce contracts for individuals aiming for naturalization
13.07
Ratas: Savisaar did ‘enough’ for Tallinn to justify making him front runner
13.07
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
13.07
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
13.07
Defense minister: Estonia and NATO closely following Russian Zapad exercise
13.07
Niinistö: In case of war help for Estonia more than ‘rice and potatoes’
13.07
Thesis: Unmarked advertorials common feature of Northern European press
13.07
Narva rejects offer to participate in construction of academy swimming pool
13.07
IRL chairman: Savisaar on Tallinn Center list not a problem for coalition
13.07
Summer trips nearly sold out, number of travellers surges in summer season
12.07
Simson: Estonia to push for end of unwarranted geoblocking
12.07
Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party
12.07
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
12.07
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation