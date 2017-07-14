Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in New York on Thursday for the opening event of Estonia’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council. According to the campaign, the driving force behind it is Estonia’s wish to participate in global security matters.

As campaign manager Margus Kolga put it, the seat on the council would give Estonia a chance to play a greater part in solving important security issues. Kolga is Estonia’s special diplomatic envoy charged with the campaign. A place on the council would allow Estonia to directly contribute to solving problems that affected it as well.

Estonia submitted its candidacy in 2015, though the decision to campaign to become a non-permanent member for 2020-2021 was made already in 2005.

“Over the years we have proceeded step by step, and after the official campaign launch the most active phase begins, which will culminate in the election in June 2019, when all 193 UN member states cast their votes,” Kolga said.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members that all hold veto power—the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France—as well as ten non-permanent members. The latter change in fives every two years following the principles of regional representation as applied by the UN.

Estonia is part of the group of Eastern European countries, with Romania considered as Estonia's strongest competitor in the campaign for temporary membership.

On her visit to New York, President Kaljulaid also met with United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres as well as other UN officials.