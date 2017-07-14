news

Spanish prime minister Rajoy to visit Estonia next week ({{commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid on Monday. June 5, 2017.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid on Monday. June 5, 2017. Source: (Ave Tampere/Government Office)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and his Spanish colleague Mariano Rajoy are scheduled to meet early next week at the Ämari air base, where a Spanish air force contingent has been deployed since May.

The Spanish personnel and planes have been part of NATO’s Baltic air policing mission.

The meeting on the afternoon of Monday July 17 will also be attended by the ministers of defense of the two countries, Jüri Luik and Maria Dolores Cospedal, spokespeople for the Estonian government said on Friday.

Ratas and Rajoy last met at the beginning of June, when Ratas visited Spain as part of a tour of European Union member states ahead of the start of the Estonian presidency of the EU Council.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

natojüri ratasspainmariano rajoybaltic air policing


ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
