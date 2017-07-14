Spanish prime minister Rajoy to visit Estonia next week

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and his Spanish colleague Mariano Rajoy are scheduled to meet early next week at the Ämari air base, where a Spanish air force contingent has been deployed since May.

The Spanish personnel and planes have been part of NATO’s Baltic air policing mission.

The meeting on the afternoon of Monday July 17 will also be attended by the ministers of defense of the two countries, Jüri Luik and Maria Dolores Cospedal, spokespeople for the Estonian government said on Friday.

Ratas and Rajoy last met at the beginning of June, when Ratas visited Spain as part of a tour of European Union member states ahead of the start of the Estonian presidency of the EU Council.