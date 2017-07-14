Ratas to meet May in London next week

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will fly to London for a short visit on Tuesday, during which he will also meet with British prime minister Theresa May.

Ratas announced his trip at the government’s Thursday press conference. As he told BNS on Friday, he will fly to London on Tuesday next week.

“It will be a regular visit to present the plans of the Estonian presidency. Within the framework of a series of such visits, the prime minister has already met with the heads of government of almost all the EU member states by now," BNS was told by a government press officer.

“I’ve thought it important to have all bilateral meetings immediately before the presidency. True, two of the meetings will take place in July. One of them is Britain, and the other Croatia, both have been agreed and will take place in the coming few days and weeks,” Ratas said on Thursday.

The Estonian presidency of the EU Council started on July 1 and will last until the end of the year.