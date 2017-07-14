EU environment ministers reaffirm union’s commitment to Paris Agreement

The second day of the informal meeting of the EU’s environment ministers ended with their “reaffirmation” of Europe’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, and their stressing the union’s aim to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

“The EU has promised to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and we will keep our promises. It is not always easy, but in the long run, it will benefit not only the environment but also the well-being of our people and the competitiveness of our economy,“ Estonia’s Siim Kiisler (IRL) said, who chaired the meeting.

“As the leaders of G20 have recently stated, a strong economy and a healthy planet are mutually reinforcing, and the Paris Agreement is irreversible,” Kiisler was quoted saying in a press release.

He also pointed to the Estonian EU council presidency’s programme and its call for a reform of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) to reduce emissions in sectors outside the ETS, and push on with the clean energy package, precisely with the goal to implement the Paris Agreement.

The ministers stressed the role of cooperation in effective climate action: working with the private sector and local authorities was essential for making the global agreement a success.

Kiisler said that the EU would continue to demonstrate global solidarity by investing in international cooperation in order to support reducing climate-related risks. In 2015, the EU and its member states had provided a total of €17.6 billion from public budgets for this purpose.

“No country should be left alone tackling the consequences of climate change. Eventually, the impact will affect us all,” Kiisler added. “This understanding should guide everyone around the table at the international negotiations in Bonn and beyond.”