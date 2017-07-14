news

Nordica to temporarily fly to Kaunas instead of Vilnius

A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport.
A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport. Source: (Jaanus Lensment/Postimees/Scanpix)
Vilnius Airport is closed for major renovation works until Aug. 17. Estonian state carrier Nordica is instead flying to Lithuania’s second-largest city of Kaunas until then.

Sven Kukemelk, executive director of business development at Nordica, said that Kaunas was located significantly more centrally in Lithuania than Vilnius, and would make it easier for travellers to reach a variety of places in the country—though they’ll have to take the bus to Vilnius.

Flights to Kaunas will start from Friday, three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until August 17 this year. The flights from Tallinn to Kaunas will leave before noon, while the flights from Kaunas to Tallinn will depart in the afternoon.

Kaunas is some 100 km from Vilnius, with the Baltic’s fastest highway between the cities. The trip on the special express bus line between Kaunas Airport and Vilnius takes 90 minutes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

