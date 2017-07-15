news

Estonian municipal council chair elected vice-president of EU committee

Kurmet Müürsepp.
Kurmet Müürsepp. Source: (IRL)
The plenary of the European Union Committee of the Regions (CoR) convened in Brussels this week elected Kurmet Müürsepp, chairman of the municipal council of Southern Estonia's Antsla Municipality, vice-president of the committee.

"The role of the CoR in the balanced development of Europe is growing," Müürsepp said in a press release. "Strong municipalities and regions can and are able to provide the best well-being to all Europeans from Antsla to Sicily."

Established in 1994, the CoR is the EU's assembly of regional and local representatives. It consists of 350 members, including regional presidents, mayors or elected representatives of regions and cities, from EU member states. Through the CoR, EU local and regional authorities can have a say on the development of EU laws that impact regions and cities.

The CoR has an advisory function within the EU; it holds up to six plenary sessions annually.

Estonia has a six-seat delegation in the CoR, headed by Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
