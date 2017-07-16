Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday

Three cruise ships called at the Port of Tallinn on Sunday, bringing a total of over 4,600 passengers to visit the Estonian capital for the day.

Inflot's Vision of the Seas docked at the Port of Tallinn at 7 a.m., carrying 2,200 tourists. Estma's Aidadiva, which docked at 9 a.m., brought another 2,000 tourists to Tallinn, while CF&S' Seabourn Quest brought yet another 450 tourists to the capital. All three cruise ships are scheduled to depart between 4-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Cruise ships are scheduled to call at the Port of Tallinn a total of 314 times this season, bringing with them over half a million tourists. Eight ships will be calling at Tallinn for the first time.

Last year, cruise ships called at Tallinn a total of 271 times, carrying a total of 474,000 tourists.