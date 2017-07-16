news

Estonian road authority planning to introduce red-light cameras ({{commentsTotal}})

Red light cameras are coming to Estonia.
Red light cameras are coming to Estonia. Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
News
News

The Estonian Road Administration is planning on expanding the automatic surveillance of road traffic by installing speed cameras on municipally-owned roads and introducing red-light cameras and cameras recording the misuse of bus lanes.

"Expanding automatic surveillance in Estonia is in the work plans of the Estonian Road Administration," Krisela Uussaar, manager for traffic organization defices at the Estonian Road Administration, told BNS on Friday. "This year, we began operating speed cameras on roads belonging to municipalities."

This spring, the Road Administration was given control of two speed cameras at an intersection in Tallinn's Kristiine District.

"We are now working toward expanding automatic surveillance to include running red traffic lights, which has thus far not been done in Estonia," Uussaar said. "Since recording the running of a red traffic light can be started within a shorter time technically and legally, we have chosen traffic lights as our next step."

The official added that the following step would be recording a vehicle's average speed on a section of road on the basis of the time it takes a vehicle to cover the distance between two speed cameras as well as checking for misuse of public transport lanes.

In order to begin doing the former, however, several laws, including those related to residents' privacy, would have to be changed.

"In addition to the Personal Data Protection Act, the Traffic Act and several other related laws would also have to be changed for that," Uussar explained. "The Estonian Road Administration has not initiated amendments to said legislative acts yet. A prior in-depth analysis of the subject is required with regard to the rights of citizens, technical possibilities, and keeping in mind the sectoral objectives and activities of different authorities."

She added that the Estonian Road Administration cannot estimate at this point when the relevant changes in legislation could take effect.

The Estonian Road Administration has installed 63 speed camera booths on Estonian roads and is entitled to use two speed camera booths at the Kristiine intersection in Tallinn. A total of 47 speed measuring systems can be operated in these booths.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

roadsestonian road administrationroad traffic


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Cruise ships in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.Cruise ships in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
Monika Haukanõmm (Free).Monika Haukanõmm (Free).
Free Party's extended leadership elects new governing body
Red light cameras are coming to Estonia.Red light cameras are coming to Estonia.
Estonian road authority planning to introduce red-light cameras
The Penal Code.The Penal Code.
Female genital mutilation, forced marriages criminalized in Estonia
Threod Systems has developed a successful autopilot system for drones.Threod Systems has developed a successful autopilot system for drones.
Defense ministry announces competition for €400,000 in project support
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
A view overlooking Central Tartu and the Emajõgi River. Photo is illustrative.A view overlooking Central Tartu and the Emajõgi River. Photo is illustrative.
EU ambassadors visiting Tartu
The meeting ended with the obligatory so-called family photo.The meeting ended with the obligatory so-called family photo.
EU environment ministers reaffirm union’s commitment to Paris Agreement
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Opinion
Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg.Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg.
Opinion digest: Party politics increasingly unpopular at local level
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
MORE NEWS
Kurmet Müürsepp.Kurmet Müürsepp.
Estonian municipal council chair elected vice-president of EU committee
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.
Belarusian minister: Belarus against NATO deployments in Baltics, Poland
A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport.A Nordica jet coming in for a landing at Tallinn Airport.
Nordica to temporarily fly to Kaunas instead of Vilnius
14.07
Spanish prime minister Rajoy to visit Estonia next week
14.07
New Narva college turns into joint venture between schools, ministry
14.07
Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council
14.07
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
BUSINESS
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.Port of Tallinn is an Estonian state-owned company.
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.One of Stena Line's Superfast ferries.
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
11.07
Pevkur speaks out in favor of abolishing immigration quota
11.07
Calls for European startup environment at parliamentary conference
10.07
Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June
10.07
Economist: Estonia may never catch up with Finland
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Galleries
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:31
Estonian road authority planning to introduce red-light cameras
14:12
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
12:18
Female genital mutilation, forced marriages criminalized in Estonia
10:06
Free Party's extended leadership elects new governing body
15.07
Defense ministry announces competition for €400,000 in project support
15.07
EU ambassadors visiting Tartu
15.07
Estonian municipal council chair elected vice-president of EU committee
15.07
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
15.07
Belarusian minister: Belarus against NATO deployments in Baltics, Poland
14.07
Nordica to temporarily fly to Kaunas instead of Vilnius
14.07
EU environment ministers reaffirm union’s commitment to Paris Agreement
14.07
Ratas to meet May in London next week
14.07
Businessmen announce independent list for Tallinn local polls in October
14.07
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
14.07
Spanish prime minister Rajoy to visit Estonia next week
14.07
Opinion digest: Party politics increasingly unpopular at local level
14.07
New Narva college turns into joint venture between schools, ministry
14.07
Estonia launches campaign for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council
14.07
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
14.07
Environment ministers: More funding needed for sustainable development