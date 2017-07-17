news

Kaljulaid: I represent the only digital society with a state ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

In an article published in The Telegraph on Sunday, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that as President of Estonia, she represents the only truly digital society which actually has a state.

"Almost all our citizens' interactions with the government, including voting, can be done securely online, and our 'e-residents' can incorporate and run their businesses in Estonia without ever having to set foot here," Kaljulaid said.

"Seeing this digital revolution up close has made me question whether the state as we know it today is fit for the 21st century," she continued.

The Estonian president said that, traditionally, nations have harnessed taxpayers to their territory by making almost all social guarantees dependent on working in one country, every day, every month and for at least three decades.

"In creating the free movement of people, this web has only gotten more complex, but never disappeared," she explained. "It is the same old story of where you live, where you work equaling where you are entitled to get social benefits."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidthe telegraphdigital society


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President Kersti Kaljulaid.President Kersti Kaljulaid.
Kaljulaid: I represent the only digital society with a state
EVR Cargo freight train.EVR Cargo freight train.
Sharp criticism for EVR Cargo’s plan to invest €35 million in Russia
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Mikser to meet EU colleagues in Brussels
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Opinion digest: Security Council seat could put Estonia in tricky situation
Red light cameras are coming to Estonia.Red light cameras are coming to Estonia.
Estonian road authority planning to introduce red-light cameras
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
A view overlooking Central Tartu and the Emajõgi River. Photo is illustrative.A view overlooking Central Tartu and the Emajõgi River. Photo is illustrative.
EU ambassadors visiting Tartu
The meeting ended with the obligatory so-called family photo.The meeting ended with the obligatory so-called family photo.
EU environment ministers reaffirm union’s commitment to Paris Agreement
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Opinion
Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg.Mayor of Viljandi Ando Kiviberg.
Opinion digest: Party politics increasingly unpopular at local level
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
MORE NEWS
The Penal Code.The Penal Code.
Female genital mutilation, forced marriages criminalized in Estonia
Monika Haukanõmm (Free).Monika Haukanõmm (Free).
Free Party's extended leadership elects new governing body
Threod Systems has developed a successful autopilot system for drones.Threod Systems has developed a successful autopilot system for drones.
Defense ministry announces competition for €400,000 in project support
15.07
Belarusian minister: Belarus against NATO deployments in Baltics, Poland
14.07
Nordica to temporarily fly to Kaunas instead of Vilnius
14.07
Ratas to meet May in London next week
14.07
Businessmen announce independent list for Tallinn local polls in October
BUSINESS
Cruise ships in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.Cruise ships in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
Logo for the new bank Luminor.Logo for the new bank Luminor.
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
Estonia continued at a current account surplus in May.Estonia continued at a current account surplus in May.
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
12.07
Tallink to open ro-ro service between Muuga and Vuosaari in autumn
12.07
State company buys last remaining private stake in Paide power plant
11.07
Pevkur speaks out in favor of abolishing immigration quota
11.07
Calls for European startup environment at parliamentary conference
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Galleries
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:22
Mikser to meet EU colleagues in Brussels
10:28
Kaljulaid: I represent the only digital society with a state
09:25
Opinion digest: Security Council seat could put Estonia in tricky situation
08:32
Sharp criticism for EVR Cargo’s plan to invest €35 million in Russia
16.07
Estonian road authority planning to introduce red-light cameras
16.07
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
16.07
Female genital mutilation, forced marriages criminalized in Estonia
16.07
Free Party's extended leadership elects new governing body
15.07
Defense ministry announces competition for €400,000 in project support
15.07
EU ambassadors visiting Tartu
15.07
Estonian municipal council chair elected vice-president of EU committee
15.07
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
15.07
Belarusian minister: Belarus against NATO deployments in Baltics, Poland
14.07
Nordica to temporarily fly to Kaunas instead of Vilnius
14.07
EU environment ministers reaffirm union’s commitment to Paris Agreement
14.07
Ratas to meet May in London next week
14.07
Businessmen announce independent list for Tallinn local polls in October
14.07
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
14.07
Spanish prime minister Rajoy to visit Estonia next week
14.07
Opinion digest: Party politics increasingly unpopular at local level