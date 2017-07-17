Mikser to meet EU colleagues in Brussels

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) will attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where topics including the implementation of the EU Global Strategy, recent developments in Libya and North Korea and the situation in Iraq will be discussed.

The ministers will also discuss migration, particularly the situation on the Central Mediterranean Route, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Mikser will likewise take part in a meeting of NB6 foreign ministers (those of Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) taking place on the fringes of the Foreign Affairs Council.

On the same day, Mikser, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, which currently holds the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, will chair a meeting of the EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council, which will focus on bilateral relations under the EU-Uzbekistan partnership and cooperation agreement.