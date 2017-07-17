Elron increases discount on train tickets purchased online

Beginning on Monday, all single train tickets purchased on Elron's website will be discounted 15 percent, up from the previous ten-percent online discount.

While tickets purchased on the web were previously discounted ten percent, from which an additional discount was deducted for Elron Farecard holders, beginning July 17, all single train tickets purchased online will be discounted 15 percent, with no extra discount offered for Farecard holders, according to information posted on Elron's homepage.

"More and more passengers prefer buying their tickets online," said Elron sales and development manager Ronnie Kongo. "Compared to last year, more than a quarter more tickets have been purchased online already. As a result, customer service on the trains will improve as well, as conductors will have more time to focus on each passenger."

In order to make ticket sales even more user-friendly, Elron is currently developing a new ticketing system, he added.

The change in discounts will not affect the cost of tickets purchased onboard; Farecard holders will continue to receive a ten-percent discount on single tickets. Period tickets purchased online will also continue to be discounted ten percent.