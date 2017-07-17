Simson: Money not found for Pärnu-Lelle segment of railroad

Passenger rail traffic between Pärnu and Lelle on the Tallinn-Pärnu route will be concluded in 2019, as according to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, the money was not found for it.

"Today's Cabinet meeting once again confirmed that the €17 million for the Pärnu-Lelle segment does not exist and that, as far as rail is concerned, it makes more sense to invest in projects whose lifespan extends beyond ten or 20 years," Simson told ERR's radio news.

The estimated €17 million that would be needed to reconstruct the Pärnu-Lelle railway segment will be invested into Rail Baltic instead.

According to the minister, an alternative means of transport in the region would be provided by buses. "The gap that will be left between the conclusion of rail traffic between Pärnu and Lelle and the launching of Rail Baltic service must be compensated for Pärnu County residents with bus traffic," she explained.

Simson specified that the conclusion of rail service between Pärnu and Lelle did not mean that the stop in Lelle would be closed, and added that passenger rail traffic toward Viljandi would in fact increase in speed.