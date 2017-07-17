news

Mikser reaffirms Estonia's support for Georgia's territorial integrity

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) visiting the administrative boundary line separating the Russian-backed breakaway South Ossetia region from the rest of Georgia. April 2017.
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (left) visiting the administrative boundary line separating the Russian-backed breakaway South Ossetia region from the rest of Georgia. April 2017. Source: (Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr)
Answering a journalist's question in Brussels on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) reaffirmed Estonia's support for the territorial integrity of Georgia.

"As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, I can say that we very much support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and believe that all actions by external powers that violate Georgia's territorial integrity must be condemned," Mikser said upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, responding to a question from a Georgian journalist.

The Estonian minister also said that the topic of moving the markers of the administrative boundary line is not a topic for Monday's discussions of the foreign ministers of the EU.

Authorities from Russia and the Russian-supported breakaway South Ossetia region of Georgia have begun installing new markers along the control line separating the two sides, prompting protests from Georgia.

Spokespeople for the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday that the installation of new demarcation signposts along the administrative boundary line of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has led to tension in the area, with potentially negative effects on the local population, their livelihood and their freedom of movement.

"Steps that could be perceived as provocative must be avoided, as must any action that is detrimental to ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation, in an atmosphere conducive to longer-term conflict resolution and regional stability," spokespeople for the EEAS said.

"The EU and its monitoring mission (EUMM) are closely following the situation," the service's spokespeople continued. "We call for restraint and for the use of existing mechanisms such as Geneva International Discussions and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) to diffuse tensions. The EU reaffirms its full support for Georgia's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

