Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia

While the company had solved the technical issues preventing it from entering the market, Estonian bus operator Lux Express has indefinitely postponed its plan to begin operating regular domestic services in Russia.

"According to the initial schedule, the buses should have begun operating on June 10, but we were unable to keep to that schedule due to technical difficulties, and after that we decided to postpone the project," Lux Express CEO Hannes Saarpuu told BNS.

"The problems did not originate from our Russian subsidiary [ZAO Evrolains], but from cooperation partners who were unable to ensure us the necessary conditions and buses for us to have been able to begin operating on schedule," he specified. "While those problems have since been solved, the timeframe edged forward and our plan was to be a part of this year's summer season."

The CEO noted that the company still has the line permits, as they are handed out on a five-year basis. "There are certain conditions, but we have informed officials of our areas of concern," he said. "The next few months and quarters will show how we will move forward with the process. Currently we have not begun operating services within Russia and have not set a specific date as to when we plan to do so."

The company's initial plan was to run two routes, with one daily overnight departure in each direction on the St. Petersburg-Moscow route and several departures per day on the St. Petersburg-Pskov route.

Lux Express is part of Mootor Grupp AS and operates on the markets of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Finland, Belarus and Russia.