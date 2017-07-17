Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "Enjoy a wonderful summery week full of cultural events all over Estonia!"

Thursday, July 20 - Sunday, July 23

13th Hiiumaa Folk Music Festival "Hiiu Folk 2017"

Hiiumaa

Hiiu Folk will take place for the 13th time this week, with a program featuring concerts, workshops, film screenings and nature hikes, among other things. Children can spend time tinkering in dedicated "children's nests." The best folk musicians from Estonia and abroad alike will perform at Hiiu Folk, including Melanhoolsed Meestelaulud, EstBel, Jaak Johanson and Krista Citra Joonas, Untsakad, Väikeste Lõõtspillide Ühing (VLÜ), Torupilli Juss Duo, Schönberg Quartet and many others.

Friday, July 21 - Saturday, July 22

Ostrova Festival 2017

Ostrova, Setomaa, Võru County

Folk music lovers have yet another reason to take the weekend off and travel to the southeasternmost part of Estonia, Meremäe, for the 7th Ostrova Festival, which will bring together performers from the Setomaa region and elsewhere.

Saturday, July 22

Tõrva Spell Festival 2017

Veskijärve, Tõrva, Valga County

The greatest spectacle of fire, water, and music in open air! Tõrva Loits 2017 will take place on the edge of Lake Veskijärv in Tõrva, Valga County. This year, the event will take place for the tenth time and will certainly be remembered as a grand anniversary celebration with its outstanding musicians, a spirited show and beautiful nature.

Old music ensemble Rondellus

St Catherine's Church, Tallinn

Rondellus performs and promotes medieval and Renaissance music. Rondellus was formed by Maria Staak and Robert Staak in 1993 to perform and promote medieval and Renaissance music. Depending on the specific program, the ensemble varies between two and six singers and instrumentalists, who perform on replicas of period instruments. All members of the group are professional musicians with years of experience in Estonia's finest early music groups.

Rõuge Ancient Day

Rõuge Nightingale Valley (Rõuge ööbikuorg), Võru County

A theme day devoted to ancient everyday life and experimental archaeological activities, which will feature lots of fun activities, including learning about various ancient handicraft techniques, holding competitions as ancient warriors did as well as getting acquainted with the site of a Viking settlement and farm.

Happy Children's Festival

Pärnu

The Happy Children's Festival, which is free of charge and takes place at Pärnu Beach Park, is dedicated exclusively to children and families. The festival offers discovery and emotions for children and their parents and grandparents alike.

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, July 23

Yoga Festival 2017

Haapsalu

This international yoga festival is taking place in Haapsalu for the sixth time. The best yoga teachers from Estonia and abroad will conduct classes at the yoga festival. Guests can try over ten different styles of yoga, attend lectures and take part in workshops.

Two Sides of the Herb

Narva Castle: Northern Yard

This weekend, the apothecary of Narva Castle's Northern Yard will host Herb Days for the ninth time. Traditionally, the event includes various herbal teas on offer, a competition on herbal knowledge and the weaving of floral wreaths. It will also feature a topical exhibition.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.