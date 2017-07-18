news

Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

British prime minister Theresa May.
British prime minister Theresa May. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) is travelling to London on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The visit is taking place within the usual arrangements of the EU member state presiding the Council of the European Union. As Ratas commented last week, he is still visiting heads of state and government to introduce the priorities of the Estonian EU council presidency—though not all of the union’s members could be covered before the presidency began this month.

The Estonian presidency of the EU council officially began on July 1, and will last until Dec. 31 this year.

eu presidency jüri ratas united kingdom eu2017ee theresa may


