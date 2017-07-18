Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open

Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 32) secured a 6:1, 6:3 win against 23-year-old Italian Martina Trevisani (WTA 167) on the first day of competition in the WTA Swiss Open in Gstaad on Tuesday.

In the opening set, which began at 11:30 a.m. Estonian time, Kontaveit, 21, secured her 6:1 win against her opponent in less than half an hour.

In the second set, the Estonian tennis star had to make more of an effort, giving up more points to Trevisani along the way, but ultimately ended the match in one hour and 16 minutes with a final score of 6:1, 6:3.

Kontaveit is currently ranked third in the tournament, in which a total of $250,000 is on the line, behind 23-year-old Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia (WTA 20).

At 12 p.m. Estonian time on Wednesday, Kontaveit will face off with 18-year-old Russian Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 150), who beat 17-year-old Swiss wildcard opponent Rebeka Masarova (WTA 468) 7:5, 6:7, 7:5.