13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia

Beginning Tuesday, Chinese citizens can apply for a Schengen visa for visiting Estonia in an additional 13 cities across China beyond Beijing and Shanghai.

The Chinese cities where VFS Global visa centers on Tuesday began accepting applications for a short-term Schengen visa for visiting Estonia are Changsha, CHengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Jinan, Kunming, Nanjing, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Xi'an and Wuhan, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Visa applications are generally processed within 15 days of filing.

Estonian Ambassador to China Marten Kokk said that Chinese people's interest in Estonia has grown in recent years, noting that a steep increase has been registered in the number of applications for a Schengen visa.

"By opening new visa centers, we wish to facilitate travel by more Chinese tourists and entrepreneurs to Estonia," he said. "55 percent more visa applications were filed at our embassy and the visa centers last year than during the preceding year, and an increase in interest can also be observed in the first six months of this year."