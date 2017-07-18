Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues

The investment program for Ida-Viru County wasn’t standing still, but preparations were being made, and proposals worked out, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said on Tuesday. The detailed program would be ready towards the end of August, or in early September.

The government was currently discussing the outline of the program, and going through different proposals that had come in, Aab added. Aab was in the area on Friday, talking to different businesses about investments.

“When we’ve sifted through these proposals, then they need to be lined up against financial numbers, and then we have a program,” Aab told ERR.

Lembit Kaljuvee, a former MP on the expert work group for Ida-Viru County, told local paper Põhjarannik ten days ago that the group hadn’t met in over a month, and that he didn’t understand why the government didn’t discuss the proposals it had already received.

“I’ve heard here and there that people were waiting for the new minister of public administration to take office, Jaak Aab. But I can’t take that seriously. The ministers have changed, but the state can’t stand still over it,” Kaljuvee said. Kaljuvee said earlier that the most important decisions would need to be made “before midsummer”—soon a month ago.

Aab said that for the period of 2017 to 2021 some €160 million were allocated to Ida-Viru County from the budgets of different ministries. “This sum can certainly be bigger, because when we’re talking about projects and European Union funds, the application rounds are still going,” Aab said.

According to the minister, Ida-Viru County will remain a priority in the coming years. “All ministries are taking it into account in their planning and investments. And where we’re talking about local measures, the sum allocated to programs increasing local competitiveness is bigger for Ida-Viru County as well than it would be if distribution was simply proportional,” Aab said.