Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission

Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.
Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Scanpix)
As of this month, in addition to one staff officer, Estonia has also deployed a medic to the EU's EUNAVFOR Med anti-human trafficking operation in the Mediterranean.

The Estonian medic, Junior Warrant Officer Kätlin Soots, is serving on the SPS Victoria (F82) of the Spanish Navy, where her duty as a nurse is to provide medical services to teh crew, according to military spokespeople in Tallinn.

Should the ship bring refugees aboard in the course of a rescue operation, the nurse will be tasked with administering first aid to and conducting medical examinations of rescued individuals.

Maj. Jüri Bachman, chief of the Estonian contingent at the operation, said that the role and responsibility of medics in such an operation is great. "As Junior Warrant Office Kätlin Soots is a medic of the Estonian Defence Forces with very good training and with practical experience, her contribution to this mission will be significant," Bachman said.

Estonia has currently deployed one staff officer, who is serving at the headquarters of the mission in Rome, and one defense forces medic to the EUNAFOR Med anti-human trafficking operation in the Mediterranean, which is aimed at curbing the activity of networks of human smugglers in the central Mediterranean region.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
