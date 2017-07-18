news

EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief Info
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief Info Source: (Aron Urb/EU2017EE/Flickr)
News
News

Competitiveness and information technology ministers of the EU, who met in Tallinn on Tuesday, discussed how the potential of the European Digital Single Market could be utilized with the aid of the free movement of data.

"Good digital solutions, which we use at home every day when communicating with state institutions, for example, should also be accessible when going through similar procedures in other countries," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simsn, who led the meeting as a representative of Estonia's EU presidency, said in a press release. "I called for my colleagues to think about how we can jointly improve the user experience of the single market both for the citizens and businesses."

The free movement of data between the public institutions of different countries would mean, for example, that an Estonian architect would not have to submit additional documents or their translations when applying for a business permit in order to design a building located in another member state. Information submitted in Estonia and checked by local officials can move digitally to another country's relevant institution, where it would be possible to instantly identify what kind of jurisdiction and rights that person has.

"Stimulating the cross-border provision of services has a positive effect on the economy as a whole," the minister explained. "It supports the establishment and expansion of business and the creation of jobs, and it gives consumers more choice at more affordable prices."

The main aim of the ministerial meeting in Tallinn on Tuesday was to highlight obstacles hindering the free movement of data as well as find options to move forward in that field. Simson said that the efficient and safe exchange of data is still a big challenge for a number of European countries.

The ministers also signed an agreement on a common foundation for a future 5G network. The declaration of intent seeks to position Europe at the forefront of the new technology.

Estonia's aim during its presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on July 1 and runs through the end of the year, is to progress as far as possible in negotiation with other member states concerning the issues of a services e-card which supports the free movement of data as well as the single digital gateway bill.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

eu presidencykadri simsoneu2017eedigital single marketdata


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief InfoMinister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief Info
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
British prime minister Theresa May.British prime minister Theresa May.
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.
Interview: Alex Pentland on the benefits of data beyond economic forecasts
Jüri Ratas speaking at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.Jüri Ratas speaking at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.
Ratas: Free movement of data only within clear legal framework
Opinion
The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Opinion digest: Security Council seat could put Estonia in tricky situation
MORE NEWS
Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
The U.S.' Patriot missile defense system at an exercise in Romania. November 2016.The U.S.' Patriot missile defense system at an exercise in Romania. November 2016.
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
10:33
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
08:46
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
17.07
Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia
BUSINESS
Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center).
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
Tallinn-Pärnu train at Lelle Station.Tallinn-Pärnu train at Lelle Station.
Simson: Money not found for Pärnu-Lelle segment of railroad
15.07
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
14.07
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
13.07
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
13.07
Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million
Culture
Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
03.07
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Galleries
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
18:06
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
17:15
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
16:50
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
16:27
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
15:51
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
15:08
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
14:39
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
13:43
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
12:48
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
11:43
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
11:16
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
10:33
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
10:14
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
09:57
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
08:46
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
17.07
Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia
17.07
Mikser reaffirms Estonia's support for Georgia's territorial integrity
17.07
One in five applicants to Academy of Security Sciences from Ida-Viru County
17.07
Interview: Alex Pentland on the benefits of data beyond economic forecasts