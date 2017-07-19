news

Minister: Estonia wants to help keep EU-Turkey dialogue going ({{commentsTotal}})

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017. Source: (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
News
News

As the current presidency of the Council of the European Union, Estonia wishes to help dialogue between the EU and Turkey continue, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) said.

"We support the European Union's open dialogue with Turkey, with whom the EU has several common interests — the agreement on migration, the economy, cooperation against terrorism, the customs union," Mikser, who visited Ankara on Tuesday, was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

"Strong cooperation between the EU and Turkey is necessary to overcome common challenges," the he added added.

At the same time, the Estonian minister emphasized that the EU enlargement policy is based on clear criteria and the EU expects from all candidates, including Turkey, observance of European standards in promoting democracy and the rule of law.

Mikser recognized Turkey's contributions toward solving the migration issue.

"Fulfilment of the EU-Turkey agreement on migration is very important in solving the European migrant crisis and we recognize Turkey for hosting 3.2 million refugees," he said. Mikser noted that as holder of the EU presidency, the issue of migration was a priority for Estonia as well.

Mikser expressed his sympathy on Estonia's behalf for the loved ones of the people killed and injured in the failed coup attempt in Turkey a year ago. He stressed the measures that Turkey is taking after the coup attempt must be consistent with the principles of rule of law, including the right of every person to fair trial.

Mikser met in Ankara with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly İsmail Kahraman. At the meetings, the Estonian minister reaffirmed good relations between the two countries.

Mikser also met with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Öztürk Yılmaz, chairman and deputy chairman of the CHP, Turkey's biggest opposition party, as well as Christian Berger, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey, with whom domestic political developments in Turkey were discussed.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

sven miksereu presidencyeu2017eeturkeybinali yıldırımmevlüt çavuşoğlu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017.Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017.
Minister: Estonia wants to help keep EU-Turkey dialogue going
An exhibit at the Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg, Tallinn.An exhibit at the Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg, Tallinn.
Paper: RKAS wants to increase national museums' rent
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief InfoMinister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief Info
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
British prime minister Theresa May.British prime minister Theresa May.
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.
Interview: Alex Pentland on the benefits of data beyond economic forecasts
Opinion
The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Opinion digest: Security Council seat could put Estonia in tricky situation
MORE NEWS
Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
The U.S.' Patriot missile defense system at an exercise in Romania. November 2016.The U.S.' Patriot missile defense system at an exercise in Romania. November 2016.
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
18.07
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
18.07
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
18.07
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
BUSINESS
Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
Lux Express will continue to operate routes between St. Petersburg and the Baltics.Lux Express will continue to operate routes between St. Petersburg and the Baltics.
Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia
16.07
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
15.07
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
14.07
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
13.07
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
Culture
Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
03.07
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Galleries
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:47
Paper: RKAS wants to increase national museums' rent
08:43
Minister: Estonia wants to help keep EU-Turkey dialogue going
18.07
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
18.07
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
18.07
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
18.07
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
18.07
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
18.07
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
18.07
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
18.07
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
18.07
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
18.07
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
18.07
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
18.07
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
18.07
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
18.07
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
17.07
Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia
17.07
Mikser reaffirms Estonia's support for Georgia's territorial integrity