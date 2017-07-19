Paper: RKAS wants to increase national museums' rent

Beginning next year, state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) plans on increasing the rent of Estonia's national museums.

Weekly Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian) wrote that RKAS currently has a contract with the Mikkel Museum in Tallinn's Kadriorg, for example, which allows for the former to unilaterally increase rent in accordance with changes to the consumer price index.

RKAS board member Tanel Tiits wants to implement the same system with Kumu Art Museum, the Estonian National Museum, the Estonian Maritime Museum building at the Seaplane Harbour as well as a number of smaller museums.

Should the tenants not agree to the more expensive rental costs, RKAS could respond by reducing the amount of administrative services provided to the museums, noted the paper.