news

Swedbank Estonia nets €89.5 million profit in first half of 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

Swedbank logo.
Swedbank logo. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business
Business

The Estonian unit of Scandinavian banking grup Swedbank earned €89.5 million euros of profit in the first half of 2017, a six-percent increase over the same period last year.

The increase was driven primarily by higher income.

"We see a continuously robust growth in the Estonian economy reflected both in private and corporate lending demand," Swedbank Estonia CEO Robert Kitt said in a press release. "I would like to underline the growth of our small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lending portfolios, which have increased six and five percent, respectively, demonstrating that smaller companies find growth opportunities as well.

"One of the activities that stands out for Swedbank is our goal to start hiring more people outside of Tallinn," he continued. "The 21st century is all about flexible working environments and remote work possibilities, so we aim to offer more career possibilities in Swedbank outside of our capital. In 2017, we will have added 50 jobs in Tartu and 50 in other places all over Estonia."

Lending volumes increased by four percent on year and were mainly driven by strong growth in mortgages, consumer loans and leasing. Deposit volumes grew by five percent and were largely driven by household deposits.

There were no credit impairments in 2017, down from €3.5 million in credit impairments last year.

Net interest income decreased by 0.5 percent. The decrease was mainly due to lower market rates, while higher lending volumes supported the result. Net commission income increased by two percent; the increase was due to higher income from asset management and payment processing. Total expenses increased by two percent, affected primarily by higher staff costs. Expenses for premises, meanwhile, decreased.

During the second quarter of 2017, Swedbank continued to improve the functionality of its digital channels. For corporate customers, the bank further developed the Swedbank Gateway service in order to make it easier for small businesses to link their enterprise system with their bank account. For private customers, the bank added push notifications in the mobile bank environment in June.

Smart ID, which was launched last quarter, has performed strongly. There are currently more than 39,000 Smart ID users in Estonia, who logged in 1.1 million times during the second quarter. With Smart ID, customers can identify themselves, sign contracts and confirm payments. This new tool is helpful in using Swedbank's mobile bank — as of the end of the second quarter, the amount of active users of Swedbank's mobile bank had increased to 170,000.

According to an independent survey carried out by Kantar Emor in May, Swedbank ranks among the ten most popular brands in all three Baltic countries, ranking third in Estonia.

Charlotte Elsnitz, coming from the position of CFO for Swedbank's business area Baltic Banking, was on June 30 appointed head of Baltic Banking and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

profitsswedbankjobsbanks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.
EU ministers to discuss employment, social, health matters in Tallinn
Swedbank logo.Swedbank logo.
Swedbank Estonia nets €89.5 million profit in first half of 2017
An exhibit at the Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg, Tallinn.An exhibit at the Mikkel Museum in Kadriorg, Tallinn.
Paper: RKAS wants to increase national museums' rent
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017.Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser meeting in Ankara. July 18, 2017.
Minister: Estonia wants to help keep EU-Turkey dialogue going
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief InfoMinister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, European Commission Vice-President and European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, and Government Chief Info
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.Ministers Kadri Simson and Urve Palo at the informal meeting of competitiveness and telecommunications ministers, July 18, 2017.
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
British prime minister Theresa May.British prime minister Theresa May.
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
Opinion
The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.The impending fate of the Baltic states, according to the Russian state media.
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Opinion digest: Security Council seat could put Estonia in tricky situation
MORE NEWS
Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.Rescued migrants and refugees being transported to a German vessel participating in the EUNAVFOR Med mission. September 2015. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.Chinese passport. Photo is illustrative.
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.Anett Kontaveit at a match last week. July 2017.
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
18.07
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
18.07
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
18.07
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
18.07
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
BUSINESS
Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.Edelaraudtee's final train took passengers from Tallinn to Tartu on the evening of Dec. 31, 2013. Pictured is a first-class wagon, which was equipped with tables and snack and drink service.
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.Ida-Viru County is still suffering from high unemployment, factory closures, and its relatively remote location in Estonia. The state is hoping to breathe new life into the area with development programs. Image: Narva's Hermann Castle.
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
Lux Express will continue to operate routes between St. Petersburg and the Baltics.Lux Express will continue to operate routes between St. Petersburg and the Baltics.
Lux Express postpones plan to operate domestic routes in Russia
16.07
Cruise ships bring over 4,600 tourists to Tallinn on Sunday
15.07
Luminor bank to launch operations in October
14.07
Estonia’s current account surplus €42 million in May
13.07
Estonian-American joint venture to advise Tallinna Sadam in coming IPO
Culture
Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.
Interview: Alex Pentland on the benefits of data beyond economic forecasts
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski.
Interview: Privacy, data protection, and the digital single market
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
Galleries
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Latest news
11:24
EU ministers to discuss employment, social, health matters in Tallinn
10:39
Swedbank Estonia nets €89.5 million profit in first half of 2017
09:47
Paper: RKAS wants to increase national museums' rent
08:43
Minister: Estonia wants to help keep EU-Turkey dialogue going
18.07
EU ministers discuss free movement of data on European single market
18.07
Estonian defense forces medic deployed to Mediterranean for EU mission
18.07
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
18.07
Edelaraudtee interested in operating trains on Tallinn-Tartu route
18.07
EU ministers sign declaration of intent for 5G network development
18.07
Aab: Work on Ida-Viru County investment program continues
18.07
13 additional visa centers in China accepting applications for Estonia
18.07
Kontaveit secures win on first day of Swiss Open
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
18.07
Opinion digest: The beginning of the end for the Baltic states
18.07
Minister: Relocation of 70-80 jobs to Northeastern Estonia confirmed
18.07
Simson: EVR Cargo's Russian investment to include private investors
18.07
Estonia wants powerful air defense system from allies
18.07
Ratas to meet Theresa May on Tuesday
18.07
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23