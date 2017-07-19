State-owned company needs new car

State-owned port operator AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) has issued a public tender for a car. But not just any car: Wanted is a vehicle with four-wheel drive as well as at least 200 kW.

As the conditions of the tender specify, the car needs to be at least 4,765 mm long and have a wheelbase at least 2,790 mm wide. It also needs to have been registered this year.

The car can be either a hatchback or a sedan. It needs to have an automatic gearbox, a petrol engine, and the fuel consumption limit stipulated in the tender is 8 l on 100 km.

The car should also have leather or half leather seats, and in addition heated mirrors, cruise control, xenon or LED lights, and a tire pressure indication system.

The specifications match those of several executive and luxury cars. The indication of the engine power at over 200 kW and the fact that the usual approach in Estonia is to go for the best (i.e. the cheapest) offer still matching the tender criteria most likely point towards one of the makes out of the Volkswagen group.

The cars of government members, high-ranking officials, MPs, and management members of state companies are a regular news item in Estonia, with institutions and companies either getting cars for their people, or very generous leasing expenses attached to certain positions.

The Estonian state and its companies regularly spend in excess of €20 million a year on cars alone, making the matter quite the budget item as well. The Nordic fashion common among magistrates and representatives to take the bike to work has not made it to recently rather hip Estonia yet; here, ministers, directors general, and mayors still appreciate their executive cars.