Security academy rector to run for mayor of Narva

Rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Katri Raik, has announced that she will be the front runner of an independent election coalition in Narva in the upcoming local polls.

Raik will run on the Meie Narva (“Our Narva”) list and also be the coalition’s candidate for mayor of Estonia’s easternmost city.

“My colleagues and I are taking these elections very seriously. I’m also planning my leave from the academy for September and October, so these two things don’t interfere with each other,” Raik told local paper Põhjarannik.

“We’re getting quite a lot of people together on our list who want to do something for Narva. I know a lot of them and trust them completely. A lot of them are connected to the Narva college of the University of Tartu,” she added.

There was a possibility that there would be a coalition after the elections, Raik said. The Social Democrats’ list, which had brought together a broad range of different people and political forces, had managed to get 11 of the 31 seats on the Narva city council, and she was hoping that they wouldn’t get a worse result than that.

The core of Meie Narva, then, is made up by the local Social Democrats. Though the last local elections four years ago were a success for them, they decided to join an election coalition this time.

The elections are taking place on Oct. 15 this year.