Industrial producer price index drops in June

According to Statistics Estonia, in June the producer price index of industrial output changed by -0.3 percent compared to May, and by 3.3 percent compared to June 2016.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacturing of electronic equipment and fuel oils, but also by an increase in prices in the manufacturing of chemical and food products.

Compared to June of the previous year, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacturing of fuel oils, food products, and electronic equipment, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and mining and quarrying.

In June 2017, the export price index changed by -0.2 percent compared to May and by 4.6 percent compared to June 2016.

Compared to May, in June the prices of petroleum products, peat products, and agricultural products decreased above average, while the prices of electricity and chemical products increased.

In June 2017 the import price index didn’t change compared to May, but increased by 2.9 percent compared to June the previous year.

Compared to May the prices of footwear, leather products, petroleum products, and agricultural products decreased above average, while the prices of electricity and metals increased.