Government to tackle problem of empty apartments left to state

Soviet-era apartment block in Püssi.
Soviet-era apartment block in Püssi. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
The government instructed ministries on Thursday to draw up a residential housing development plan to solve the problem of abandoned apartments in areas with declining population numbers.

“A solution has to be found to the problem of unused apartments ceded to the state,” Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said in a press release following the Thursday cabinet meeting.

“The purpose of the plan is to support solving the concerns related to problems with residential housing outside the areas that have evolved as population magnets, especially those related to unused dwellings," the minister said, adding that also legislative amendments would have to be pondered.

Aab said that the plan aimed at solving housing problems in areas that had gone through population decline recently. While a small number of areas has become increasingly popular, other places that in Soviet times had plenty of residents are now standing empty.

Several municipalities have the added issue that they have been gathering real estate. In areas where the value of property has declined to the point where maintaining it costs more money than an apartment or house is worth, real estate is often ceded to the local councils—who then find themselves facing the decision to either invest, or let the property fall apart.

By June 30 this year, 90 apartments had been ceded to local councils, 57 of which are located in Kohtla-Järve, five in nearby Kiviõli, and two in Püssi, all of them in northeastern Estonia. Most of the apartments are not fit for human habitation, and they can’t be sold, as there us no demand for apartments in these locations.

The government will have a draft plan to discuss by Nov. 30 this year, according to the press release. Drafting it will be coordinated by the minister of entrepreneurship and IT, the funding plan will be drawn up by the minister of finance.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

Boundary post indicating the Estonian border.Boundary post indicating the Estonian border.
Most illegal border crossings involve people getting lost or ignoring signs
No longer the reference point for vertical measurements in Estonia: the Kronstadt Tide Gauge.No longer the reference point for vertical measurements in Estonia: the Kronstadt Tide Gauge.
Estonia switches from Russian to European vertical reference system
Two war refugees who have been relocated to Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Sept. 8, 2016.Two war refugees who have been relocated to Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Sept. 8, 2016.
Estonia to take in next 160 Syrian refugees from Turkey
20.07
Industrial producer price index drops in June
20.07
Tallink’s ownership structure may change
20.07
Stalnuhhin rules out running on independent list in local elections
20.07
Security academy rector to run for mayor of Narva
EVR Cargo freight train.EVR Cargo freight train.
EVR Cargo to decide about future of Russian freight car business in August
The construction price index continued to increase in the second quarter: tram tunnel in Tallinn.The construction price index continued to increase in the second quarter: tram tunnel in Tallinn.
Moderate increase in construction price continues
Tallink ferries.Tallink ferries.
Investment banker: Tallink announcement most likely about controlling stake
19.07
Simson defends EVR Cargo’s Russian investment plans
19.07
EVR Cargo supervisory board chairman: Freight car business plan not clear
19.07
State-owned company needs new car
19.07
Swedbank Estonia nets €89.5 million profit in first half of 2017
Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.Vocalities, with Estonian Kerli Peetsalu pictured top left.
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.Alex Pentland giving the keynote address at the digital single market conference, July 17, 2017.
Interview: Alex Pentland on the benefits of data beyond economic forecasts
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
