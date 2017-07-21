news

Nordica to operate Brussels route with larger aircraft this autumn ({{commentsTotal}})

A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. Source: (Nordica)
Facing greater demand on the Tallinn-Brussels route, state-owned airline Nordica will add a larger aircraft to its fleet in autumn this year, Minister of Economic Affairs Kadri Simson (Center) told daily Postimees on Friday.

Nordica had already increased its number of departures on the Tallinn-Brussels route and would operate it with a plane that has twice the capacity of the airline’s currently largest CRJ900 type in September and October, Simson told Postimees.

The government was keeping an eye on the demand for flights on that route, Simson had written in her answer to a letter by the board of the Belgian chapter of the Estonian Social Democratic Party that complained about infrequent departures and expensive tickets on the Tallinn-Brussels route.

Simson observed that demand for tickets had remained stable for the past two years, regardless of whether the flight had been a direct one or via another city. At the moment demand had increased in connection with the Estonian presidency of the EU council, she added.

Nordica had therefore decided to add two departures on the Tallinn-Brussels route already in June. “In July seven additional flights are planned,” Simson said.

From the beginning of September until the end of October, Nordica will also operate the route with a 160-seat aircraft. That is twice the size of the CRJ900 plane used now. “In addition to the Brussels line, Nordica is planning additional departures also on other lines,” Simson added.

Talking about ticket prices, Simson said that she couldn’t interfere since Nordica was active in an open market, and competed with other similar airlines. As a state-owned business, Nordica was expected to earn a profit for the state as well.

Simson didn’t specify the type of aircraft, or who Nordica would be leasing it from.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

kadri simsonnordicabrusselssocial democrats


