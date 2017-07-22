Tallinn’s public transport company to buy used buses for €672,000

The public transport company of the capital, Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), will spend €672,000 on second-hand buses up to 12 years old. The public tender was for 15 to 20 buses.

The winning offer was made by KTK Tehnika OÜ based in Kaiu, Rapla County. As specified in the terms of the tender, the buses all have to be of the same make, and at least 12 of them need to be similar, in a similar condition, and with a similar interior design.

Also, the buses have to be at least 11.5 meters long, of low-floor design, have three doors, and be fitted with a wheelchair ramp.

Specified were also a diesel engine of at least 160 kW power, a 4-6-speed automatic transmission, and Euro 3 pollution standards.

The buses’ passenger area heating system has to be suited for use in Nordic conditions, and the buses have to be fitted with an additional heating device of at least 30 kW heating power.

The buses have to have a capacity of at least 84 passengers, including a seating capacity of at least 28 passengers.