Kontaveit advances to Gstaad tournament final ({{commentsTotal}})

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
Estonia's top ranked female tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 32) advanced to the final of the WTA women’s tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, defeating Czech Tereza Martincova (WTA 140) with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal.

Kontaveit will face Dutch player Kiki Bertens (WTA 35) in the final tomorrow Sunday, who beat Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo (WTA 97) 6-1 in a one-set semifinal match. Tormo forfeited after a set that lasted 38 minutes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

