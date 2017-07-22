Kontaveit advances to Gstaad tournament final ({{commentsTotal}})
Estonia's top ranked female tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 32) advanced to the final of the WTA women’s tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, defeating Czech Tereza Martincova (WTA 140) with a score of 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal.
Kontaveit will face Dutch player Kiki Bertens (WTA 35) in the final tomorrow Sunday, who beat Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo (WTA 97) 6-1 in a one-set semifinal match. Tormo forfeited after a set that lasted 38 minutes.
Editor: Dario Cavegn
Source: BNS