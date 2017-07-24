Kontaveit loses to Bertens in Gstaad final

In the first set Kontaveit immediately lost two serve games and fell 0-3 behind. She collected herself and managed to get to a 3-3 draw, but in the seventh game again lost her serve game. Both players managed to hold their game at the end of the set, with Bertens winning 6-4.

Kontaveit seemed more confident in the second set and didn’t give away a single one of her five serve games. In the fourth game she managed to break her opponent’s serve and to win the set 6-3.

In the third set things worked in Bertens’s favor, with her winning two out of Kontaveit’s three serve games, realizing her first match ball in the seventh game, and eventually winning the set 6-1.