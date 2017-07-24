Estonian Julia Beljajeva wins bronze in 2017 World Fencing Championships

Estonian fencer Julia Beljajeva won bronze in the women’s epee individual finals of the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig, beaten in the semifinal by Russian fencer Tatyana Gudkova.

Estonian fencers Irina Embrich, Erika Kirpu, and Kristiina Kuusk ranked 13., 36. and 42. in the final results.

Best of 64:

Embrich won the most convincing victory, beating Russian Darya Martinyuk 15-7. Beljajeva also made it to the next round, beating Romanian Greta Veresi 15-10. The two remaining Estonian fencers did not make it ahead, with Kirpu losing to Italian Mara Navarria 12-15 and Kuusk to Ukrainian Anfissa Pochkalova 7-15.

Best of 32:

Embrich and Beljajeva were successful in the second round as well, with Beljajeva beating South Korean Sera Song 14-10 and Embrich beating Renata Knapik-Miazga 12-9.

Last sixteen:

Beljajeva beat Chinese Chengzi Xu 13-12, Embrich lost to Russian Tatyana Gudkova 8-15.

Quarterfinal:

Beljajeva beat German fencer Alexandra Ndolo 15-9.