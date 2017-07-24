news

Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.
Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular. Source: (Enterprise Estonia)
Business
Business

Since December 2014 the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has issued a total of 20,657 digital IDs to citizens of 138 foreign countries.

The biggest number of Estonia’s e-residents comes from Finland, Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom. At the same time citizens of more distant countries have also showed interest in the program, for example citizens of Ethiopia, Ghana, and Costa Rica.

“Foreign citizens have expressed interest in Estonia’s e-services, and the e-resident’s digital ID allows them to be a part of that. E-residents mainly use their digital IDs to set up an enterprise in Estonia and to manage it by carrying out all necessary tasks online,” chief specialist at PPA’s identity and status bureau, Mai Selke, said.

“Foreign citizens are not used to the fact that in Estonia it is possible to set up a company online and that it won’t take months, but probably a few days. In addition, it is possible to digitally sign documents related to the management of a company,” Selke added.

According to her, e-residents have already set up more than 2,500 companies, and there are more who are planning to do that.

“Among the digital ID holders there are also those who travel to Estonia often, or who are otherwise connected to our country and need the possibility to use e-services. It has to be pointed out that not everybody is issued a digital ID. When issuing the document, PPA checks thoroughly who the applicant is, and why the person needs a digital ID.”

In the first six months of 2017, PPA issued 5,272 digital IDs for e-residents.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

ppae-residency


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
Speed camera in Tallinn.Speed camera in Tallinn.
Get caught in Latvia, expect your ticket by mail
The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank.The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank.
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
Dogs bought from puppy mills often turn out to be sick, weak, or not at all the breed the buyers paid for.Dogs bought from puppy mills often turn out to be sick, weak, or not at all the breed the buyers paid for.
Animal rights activists worried about increasing number of puppy mills
Julia Beljajeva at the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig.Julia Beljajeva at the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig.
Estonian Julia Beljajeva wins bronze in 2017 World Fencing Championships
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).
EU health ministers: More cooperation needed to develop e-health solutions
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.
EU ministers to discuss employment, social, health matters in Tallinn
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Anett Kontaveit.Anett Kontaveit.
Kontaveit loses to Bertens in Gstaad final
For sale: The railway station in Turba.For sale: The railway station in Turba.
Simson rejects private business’ offer to help with railway construction
One of Estonia's three Agusta Westland helicopters.One of Estonia's three Agusta Westland helicopters.
Pilots: Estonia needs smaller ambulance helicopter
23.07
Moody's affirms Estonia's A1 rating with stable outlook
22.07
Ratas visiting islands: Saaremaa route needs larger aircraft
22.07
Estonia allocates €638,000 to small islands
22.07
Kontaveit advances to Gstaad tournament final
BUSINESS
Tallinn city bus.Tallinn city bus.
Tallinn’s public transport company to buy used buses for €672,000
Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.Kanal 2 is owned by Eesti Meedia.
Technical Supervision Authority allows Kanal 2's leaving free-to-air TV
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
Nordica to operate Brussels route with larger aircraft this autumn
20.07
Investment banker: Tallink announcement most likely about controlling stake
20.07
Industrial producer price index drops in June
20.07
Tallink’s ownership structure may change
19.07
State working on new environmental fees system for oil shale industry
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Latest news
15:38
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
14:49
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
13:48
Get caught in Latvia, expect your ticket by mail
13:21
Animal rights activists worried about increasing number of puppy mills
12:05
Estonian Julia Beljajeva wins bronze in 2017 World Fencing Championships
11:33
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
11:10
Kontaveit loses to Bertens in Gstaad final
10:30
Simson rejects private business’ offer to help with railway construction
10:02
Pilots: Estonia needs smaller ambulance helicopter
09:20
Estonia to get centenary web store
08:29
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
23.07
Animal activists: Closing fur farms trendsetting example for Estonia
23.07
Party leader: Tallinn moving away from principles important to Greens
23.07
Moody's affirms Estonia's A1 rating with stable outlook
22.07
Ratas visiting islands: Saaremaa route needs larger aircraft
22.07
Estonia allocates €638,000 to small islands
22.07
Kontaveit advances to Gstaad tournament final
22.07
Tallinn’s public transport company to buy used buses for €672,000
22.07
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
22.07
Technical Supervision Authority allows Kanal 2's leaving free-to-air TV