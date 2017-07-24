All parties’ Tallinn front runners expected to be announced in August

While the Reform Party and the Center Party have their front runners for Tallinn’s electoral districts in place, the others will announce theirs next month.

The Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), the Social Democrats, and the Estonian Greens will all announce their front runners next month. EKRE’s candidate for mayor is Martin Helme, chairman of the party’s parliamentary group in the Riigikogu. The Social Democrats’ candidate is Rainer Vakra, that of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) Raivo Aeg.

IRL also has a front runner for Lasnamäe appointed already, MP and deputy party chairwoman Viktoria Ladõnskaja. The Estonian Greens have made their party chairwoman, Züleyxa Izmailova, their candidate for mayor.

Any Free Party members who want to run for office won’t do so on a party list, but instead join independent coalitions.

The Center Party’s candidate for mayor is current acting mayor Taavi Aas, who has been standing in for Edgar Savisaar since the latter was suspended facing charges in a graft trial. Other front runners of the Center Party include Mihhail Kõlvart for Lasnamäe, Viktor Vassiljev for Haabersti, Yana Toom for Põhja-Tallinn, Andrei Novikov for Kristiine, and Tõnis Mölder for Pirita.

The Reform Party’s candidate for mayor is former minister of economic affairs Kristen Michal. Michal stands for election in Haabersti. The party’s other front runners include Jürgen Ligi for Põhja-Tallinn, Kaja Kallas for Kristiine, Hanno Pevkur for Mustamäe, Urmas Paet for Nõmme, Taavi Rõivas for Kesklinn (the city’s center district), Keit Pentus-Rosimannus for Lasnamäe, and Arto Aas for Pirita.

A large number of the front runners are already holding office elsewhere. Yana Toom (Center/ALDE) and Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE), for example, are members of the European Parliament, while several others are members of the Riigikogu.

They will run at the top of their party’s local lists on Oct. 15. If elected they most likely won’t assume office, but instead make room for the next candidate on the list.