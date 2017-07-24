Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service

Telecommunications company Elisa in cooperation with its subsidiary Starman is planning to launch a joint mobile TV service this week, called Binge TV. Binge TV will allow subscribers to watch live television or watch shows again on a smartphone via the Internet.

Similarly to services already provided by Starman, Binge TV will allow viewers to skip advertisements and start watching any program from the beginning, technology portal Geenius.ee wrote last year when Elisa ran the pilot project of the service.

According to information available to Geenius.ee, through the service users will be able to watch channels live, record programs, and watch them at a time suitable to them within seven days. They will also be able to rent films for an additional fee.

The Binge TV box is available through Elisa's web store, which is needed for the service to work with a television. It is possible to download an app from the Google Play environment that can then be connected to the Binge TV box.

Elisa acquired a 100-percent stake in Starman for €151 million last year. Binge TV is the first jointly provided service of the two companies.