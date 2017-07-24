news

Half of quota refugees have been away from Estonia for more than 90 days

War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative.
War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative. Source: (ERR)
Ten refugee families, all in all 49 people who made it to Estonia under the European Union's migrant distribution plan, have been away from Estonia for at least 90 days.

As of Monday, 49 refugees have been away from Estonia for at least 90 days, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a press release. In addition, seven so-called quota refugee families of a total of 30 people are not currently in Estonia, but have been away from the country for less than 90 days. That means 79 refugees of a total of 161 who have been relocated to Estonia are not in Estonia at the moment.

In addition, an Iraqi family of five has returned to their home country voluntarily under the VARRE program of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

All the refugees who have arrived in Estonia have the right to travel within the Schengen area for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period.

Estonia has pledged to accept 550 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece under the EU migrant relocation and resettlement plan over two years.

