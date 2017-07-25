Estonian Air Force to participate in Baltic Bikini exercise in Latvia

news

At the Baltic Bikini 2015 exercise.
At the Baltic Bikini 2015 exercise. Source: (mil.ee)
Eighteen members of the Estonian Air Force will take part in the international military exercise Baltic Bikini 2017, which started on Monday and is on until Friday this week.

The Estonian personnel will practice together with their Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in the survival at sea exercise, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) announced in a Monday press release.

More than 100 soldiers from the Baltic states and the United States will participate in the exercise. In addition, representatives of the Latvian State Border Guard and Emergency Medical Service will take part in the exercise.

Support will be provided by two Mil Mi-17 helicopters of the Latvian Air Force, Latvian minelayer Rusins (M-08), a diver team, and the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

