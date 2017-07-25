Industrial confidence indicators rise in July

The confidence index of Estonia’s industrial enterprises rose by 2 points month on month to 13 points in July, compared to 8 points registered for July 2016, data of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research shows.

The expectation of an increase in output volumes remained unchanged month on month at 14 points, while this indicator had been at 6 points in July 2016.

Concerning inventories, the index increased to -12 points in July from -14 points in June and -7 points in July 2016.

The assessment of current demand climbed from 6 points in June to 13 points in July, having been -5 points in July 2016.

The confidence index of the construction sector fell by 6 points to 20 points in July, compared to 5 points in July 2016.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio fell by 2 points to 11 points in July. The indicator had been -11 points in July 2016.

Construction companies' expectation as to the number of employees in the coming three months fell from 38 points in June to 29 points in July. The indicator was 20 points in July 2016.