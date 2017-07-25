Court: Former state employee remains under arrest

The Harju County court decided on Tuesday to keep former state employee Raine Eenma under arrest. Eenma is suspected of having publicized state secrets.

The court upheld prosecutor Laura Feldmanis’s demand to keep Eenma under arrest. Eenma’s lawyer, Üllar Talviste, had previously applied for less severe restrictions for his client.

Already on Thursday last week the court decided to keep Eenma under arrest, the court’s press spokesman, Janar Filippov, told ERR.

Members of the Internal Security Service (ISS) detained Eenma on June 29. Both the Office of the Prosecutor General as well as the ISS suspect Eenma of having publicized state secrets and classified intelligence information.

Two days later Eenma was officially put under arrest by the Harju County court.

Press spokeswoman of the Office of the Prosecutor General at the time told ERR that it was too early to comment on the investigation at this early stage.

According to weekly Eesti Ekspress, classified documents of the ISS as well as of the Intelligence Board were found with Eenma, who has worked for the Ministry of the Interior and the Government Office in different positions. He most recently worked in the Government Office as an advisor to its security and defense coordination office.