Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) said in a meeting with vice-president of the European Commission, Jyrki Katainen that as national defense increasingly depended on information technology, investments in cyber defense needed to increase.

Katainen and Luik agreed that the development of Europe’s military defenses needed to be based on state-of-the-art solutions, and that cyber defense was one of the areas where an advantage could be had if these solutions could be used effectively.

Estonia is following this idea as the EU council’s presiding member state in the creation of a European defense fund.

“In the development of Europe’s cyber defense ideas need to be supported that encourage better cooperation between member states and their businesses. These projects should be supported by the European Defense Fund,” Luik said.

Luik is meeting with the commission’s industry commissioner, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, in Brussels this week. Meetings are also scheduled with the chairman of the EU’s military committee, Gen. Mikhail Kostarakos, internal security commissioner Julian King, and the director of the European defense agency, Jorge Domecq.

The topics of the meetings include different European defense cooperation initiatives as well as the future of the EU’s military cooperation.