news

Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions ({{commentsTotal}})

The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months. Source: (Quinn Dombrowski/Creative Commons)
Business
Business

The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that approximately 500,000 liters of beer had been brought into Estonia within five months, contradicting earlier data by the Estonian Food Industry Association, who had talked about several million liters.

“The Estonian Tax and Customs Board estimates that short-term visitors to Latvia have brought approximately half a million liters of beer to Estonia in five months. This accounts for a very small part of the total consumption of beer in Estonia,” spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, Ott Heinapuu, told BNS.

This position is also supported by Latvian statistics. As any alcohol bought as part of cross-border trade must be reflected in the tax revenue earned by Latvia, the increase in cross-border trade to millions of liters this year would have to be highlighted in the country’s tax receipts, which it isn’t.

The Latvian Tax Board said last week that in the first five months of this year, 59.9 million liters of beer had been allowed for consumption or retail sale in Latvia, 0.6 percent more than at the same time the previous year.

Peeter Võrk, head of the Estonian Breweries Association, which helped calculate the figures published by the Estonian Food Association on Tuesday, was unable to explain this anomaly. He said that June would perhaps bring a change, but admitted that it isn’t realistic to assume that cross-border trade would have increased at such a rate in June.

The Estonian Food Industry Association stated in a press release on Tuesday that according to its own calculations, 9.7 million liters of alcohol had been brought into Estonia within the first six months of 2017, of which 7.1 million liters had been beer.

The association further estimated that all in all, alcohol brought in as part of cross-border trade could account for 17 percent of total consumption this year, increasing to 48 percent next year. The association did not explicitly explain where those assumptions came from.

In the same calculations, the association also highlighted how much tax revenue Estonia would lose due to cross-border trade.

In its Tuesday press release the association stated that Estonia would miss out on between €150 and 170 million in tax until the end of next year, as people continued to shop for certain products across the border in Latvia and higher excise duties in Estonia would keep Finnish tourists from continuing to buy the current amounts.

As stated, the numbers were based on projections by alcoholic drinks producers and importers, and also took into account expected value-added tax losses on products not sold.

The state would lose approximately €68 million euros in excise tax and VAT, and the estimated tax revenue lost in 2018 was already between €150 and 170 million per year, the association stated, money that “could be used to build a four-lane highway between Tallinn and Tartu in three years”.

After Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste rejected the numbers as “pure PR” on Tuesday, BNS now also referred to the data as “misleading statistics”: In reality, the association’s calculations showed that if the assumptions hold, the state would lose €22 million in tax revenue this year and another €22.6 million next year, a total of €44.6 million, far from the sum actually needed to build said four-lane highway.

The Finance Ministry estimates that cross-border trade this year will negatively affect tax revenue by €22 million, but budget revenue will still increase by €25 million as a result of the higher excise duty.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

ministry of financecross-border tradefood industry associationalcohol excise duty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Jüri Luik and Jyrki Katainen (right).Jüri Luik and Jyrki Katainen (right).
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
BUSINESS
Adria Airways plane in Tallinn.Adria Airways plane in Tallinn.
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.
Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service
Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
22.07
Technical Supervision Authority allows Kanal 2's leaving free-to-air TV
21.07
Nordica to operate Brussels route with larger aircraft this autumn
21.07
Nortal ready to help finance Estonia’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020
20.07
EVR Cargo to decide about future of Russian freight car business in August
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Latest news
12:10
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
11:40
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
11:16
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
10:31
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
09:36
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
09:18
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
08:32
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
25.07
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Ambassador to Russia: Estonia not planning to obstruct Nord Stream 2 talks
25.07
218 medical studies currently carried out in Estonia
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
25.07
Mihkelson: New US sanctions change perspective of Nord Stream 2
25.07
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
25.07
Estonian Air Force to participate in Baltic Bikini exercise in Latvia
25.07
Video: Finnish Navy and Yle follow Russian nuclear submarine
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.