Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn

As prime minister and Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas said on Wednesday, former chairman Edgar Savisaar is still welcome to run on a party list in this year’s local elections. If he decided to do so, they would talk about the best-suited district.

“If Edgar Savisaar would like to run in the local elections, we can discuss an electoral district that suits him, and other issues regarding running [in the election],” Ratas told BNS on Wednesday.

“The party’s leadership has indeed found that for his long-term contribution to the development of Tallinn, Savisaar could be the party’s top candidate on the Center Party’s list in Tallinn,” Ratas added.

Savisaar published a statement on social media on Tuesday saying that his fellow party members offering him the first place on the party’s general list for the local elections in Tallinn in October was “mockery”.

In his post Savisaar pointed out that it isn’t possible to vote for any general list in the local elections, thus the offer was making fun of him rather than anything else. The party would have to offer him a specific district in Tallinn, Savisaar hinted.

Savisaar is still mayor of Tallinn, though suspended from office. If he is to run in Tallinn, it would most likely be in Lasnamäe, where in the past he managed to break several records with the number of votes he got to his name.

Despite his past popularity especially with the city’s Russian-speaking electorate, Savisaar is not the Center Party’s candidate for mayor, as he is facing charges for a variety of offenses. Instead, current acting mayor Taavi Aas is running for mayor.