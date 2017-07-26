Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion

The new government building will house the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. As of late July, interior works are in full swing to get the building ready.

The first of the new tenants are expected in August, which means the builders are under considerable pressure to get the offices ready.

The new energy-efficient building is reducing the nearly 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet) of high energy-consumption office space currently inefficiently used by the ministries by some 20 percent to 16,000 square meters (170,000 square feet). The overall energy consumption is expected to be reduced by nearly 70 percent to 120 kilowatt-hours per square meter per year.

The rent for 20 years the government is going to pay for the building will likely amount to some €42m. This includes maintenance services and repairs.

According to the state’s real estate company, Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), the building will still save the government around €7m over the coming decade, compared to what continuing with four different buildings would cost.

On top of the rent, the taxpayer will also have to take care of all of the so-called superministry’s bills, like paying for the interior, all the office supplies needed by the authorities, electricity, water, security, and so on. All of this is expected to clock in at some €48m over the next 20 years.

Through its subsidiary 2Torni OÜ, developer Fund Ehitus will pay RKAS €5.7m for the rights to use the building, which means a total cost to the state of €84.3m over the next 20 years, of which the rent makes up €42m.