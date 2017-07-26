news

Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

The new government building will house the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. As of late July, interior works are in full swing to get the building ready.

The first of the new tenants are expected in August, which means the builders are under considerable pressure to get the offices ready.

The new energy-efficient building is reducing the nearly 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet) of high energy-consumption office space currently inefficiently used by the ministries by some 20 percent to 16,000 square meters (170,000 square feet). The overall energy consumption is expected to be reduced by nearly 70 percent to 120 kilowatt-hours per square meter per year.

The rent for 20 years the government is going to pay for the building will likely amount to some €42m. This includes maintenance services and repairs.

According to the state’s real estate company, Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), the building will still save the government around €7m over the coming decade, compared to what continuing with four different buildings would cost.

On top of the rent, the taxpayer will also have to take care of all of the so-called superministry’s bills, like paying for the interior, all the office supplies needed by the authorities, electricity, water, security, and so on. All of this is expected to clock in at some €48m over the next 20 years.

Through its subsidiary 2Torni OÜ, developer Fund Ehitus will pay RKAS €5.7m for the rights to use the building, which means a total cost to the state of €84.3m over the next 20 years, of which the rent makes up €42m.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR

tallinnrkassuperministry


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Linnahall.Linnahall.
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Edgar Savisaar.Edgar Savisaar.
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
Tallink ferries.Tallink ferries.
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
U.S. vice president Mike Pence.U.S. vice president Mike Pence.
Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week
Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Ambassador to Russia: Estonia not planning to obstruct Nord Stream 2 talks
25.07
218 medical studies currently carried out in Estonia
BUSINESS
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
Construction work on the T1 Mall of Tallinn in the city's Ülemiste neighborhood.Construction work on the T1 Mall of Tallinn in the city's Ülemiste neighborhood.
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
The Food Industry Association has looked at statistics, and found that things are looking bleak.The Food Industry Association has looked at statistics, and found that things are looking bleak.
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
24.07
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
24.07
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
22.07
Ratas visiting islands: Saaremaa route needs larger aircraft
22.07
Tallinn’s public transport company to buy used buses for €672,000
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:17
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
15:30
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
14:45
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
13:37
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
12:44
Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week
12:10
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
11:40
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
11:16
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
10:31
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
09:36
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
09:18
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
08:32
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
25.07
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Ambassador to Russia: Estonia not planning to obstruct Nord Stream 2 talks
25.07
218 medical studies currently carried out in Estonia
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.