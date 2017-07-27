Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig

Estonia's women's épée team, consisting of Kristina Kuusk, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu and Irina Embrich, was crowned world champions in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday after defeating China 45:33.

Eesti naiste epeekoondis (Kristina Kuusk, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu, Irina Embrich) krooniti Saksamaal Leipzigis maailmameistriks, kui finaalis alistati Hiina 45:33.

Estonia was free in the first round, after which it solidly defeated Hong Kong 45:17 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinal, Estonia bested Germany 12:11 in a low-scoring matchup, after which it moved on to conquer Poland, who had themselves eliminated Russia 45:41, in a 37:27 matchup.

The Estonian team faced China in the finals, who had themselves eliminated South Korea 40:32 in their own semifinal matchup.

The final began evenly, with Beljajeva earning a 3:3 tie in her first mini-match, however Embrich brought Estonia into the lead with a score of 8:5 and Kuusk continued with 13:6, after which the Chinese team was unable to recover.

The bronze in Leipzig went to Poland, who defeated South Korea in the bronze-medal match 33:28.

World champions returning to Estonia Thursday afternoon

The newly-crowned world champion women's épée team will arrive at Tallinn Airport together with their trainers on a flight from Frankfurt scheduled to arrive at 5:10 p.m.

The Estonian Fencing Association welcomes all fans and sports enthusiasts to join them at the airport in welcoming the gold-medal team and their trainers back to Estonia.