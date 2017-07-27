news

Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian women's épée team in Leipzig. July 26, 2017.
Estonian women's épée team in Leipzig. July 26, 2017. Source: (Bizzi-Trifiletti)
News
News

Estonia's women's épée team, consisting of Kristina Kuusk, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu and Irina Embrich, was crowned world champions in Leipzig, Germany on Wednesday after defeating China 45:33.

Eesti naiste epeekoondis (Kristina Kuusk, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu, Irina Embrich) krooniti Saksamaal Leipzigis maailmameistriks, kui finaalis alistati Hiina 45:33.

Estonia was free in the first round, after which it solidly defeated Hong Kong 45:17 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinal, Estonia bested Germany 12:11 in a low-scoring matchup, after which it moved on to conquer Poland, who had themselves eliminated Russia 45:41, in a 37:27 matchup.

The Estonian team faced China in the finals, who had themselves eliminated South Korea 40:32 in their own semifinal matchup.

The final began evenly, with Beljajeva earning a 3:3 tie in her first mini-match, however Embrich brought Estonia into the lead with a score of 8:5 and Kuusk continued with 13:6, after which the Chinese team was unable to recover.

The bronze in Leipzig went to Poland, who defeated South Korea in the bronze-medal match 33:28.

World champions returning to Estonia Thursday afternoon

The newly-crowned world champion women's épée team will arrive at Tallinn Airport together with their trainers on a flight from Frankfurt scheduled to arrive at 5:10 p.m.

The Estonian Fencing Association welcomes all fans and sports enthusiasts to join them at the airport in welcoming the gold-medal team and their trainers back to Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sportsfencing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian women's épée team in Leipzig. July 26, 2017.Estonian women's épée team in Leipzig. July 26, 2017.
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
Map of the rural municipality of Lasva.Map of the rural municipality of Lasva.
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Edgar Savisaar.Edgar Savisaar.
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Linnahall.Linnahall.
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
U.S. vice president Mike Pence.U.S. vice president Mike Pence.
Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week
Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
26.07
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
25.07
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
BUSINESS
Tallink ferries.Tallink ferries.
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
24.07
Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service
24.07
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
24.07
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas visit Ämari Air Base on Monday. July 17, 2017.
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
08:48
Estonian women's épée team crowned world champions in Leipzig
26.07
More municipalities contesting forced mergers
26.07
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
26.07
Ratas: Savisaar welcome to run on Center Party list in Tallinn
26.07
Tallink to test Helsinki-Riga route
26.07
Renovation of Tallinn’s ‘Linnahall’ requires state aid permission
26.07
Pence to meet with heads of Baltic states in Tallinn next week
26.07
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
26.07
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
26.07
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
26.07
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
26.07
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
26.07
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
26.07
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
25.07
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Ambassador to Russia: Estonia not planning to obstruct Nord Stream 2 talks
25.07
218 medical studies currently carried out in Estonia
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.