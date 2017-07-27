news

Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000 ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) at the 2017 Youth Song Festival. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Culture
Culture

Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE) on Wednesday approved a list of nearl 50 cultural events set to receive a total of €306,000 in the framework of the "Estonian Culture in the World" program.

According to Ministry of Culture Foreign Relations Department adviser Kristel Üksvärav, the focus this time is on organizating cultural events in foreign countries this fall and next spring in connection with Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU and the Estonian centennial, the ministry said.

"We considered it important to support various culture events in different countries around the world, from Canada to Japan, so that these audiences would be part of our great cultural program and feel the importance of our country's centennial and presidency," said Üksvärav.

The events included on the list are to take place in a number of European countries as well as China, the U.S., Kyrgyzstan, among others.

The Ministry of Culture has supported projects with a total of €600,000 this year in the framework of the "Estonian Culture in the World" program.

The first application round for 2018 will be announced in October.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

