Defense forces, league to provide additional security during Pence visit

The government approved at its Thursday meeting an order from the Minister of the Interior which will involve active members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and Estonian Defence League in the protection of public order during U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Estonia on July 30-31.

Pence is scheduled to arrive at Tallinn Airport at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, after which he will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. The U.S. vice president will be accommodated at Swissotel Tallinn on Monday night.

On Monday morning, Pence will join President Kersti Kaljulaid in participating at a cyber- and innovation-themed roundtable.

The U.S. vice president will then meet with Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė in Kadriorg, together with whom he will hold an English-language joint press conference.

Before leaving Estonia, Pence will also meet with Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras, who will provide him with an overview of the NATO unit deployed to Estonia. Pence will also give a speech to members of the EDF and the troops serving in the joint NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group stationed in Estonia.